Black Stars captain, Andrea Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew has disclosed the reason behind Ghana’s failure to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 40 years despite edging close in three occasions.

The 32-year-old attacker, during a pre-match conference, said he believes the team has done incredibly well in the previous tournament but has been unlucky in the finals.

“I wouldn’t say there is a problem, I think we have been unlucky in the last editions. I think we have the best African record of the team getting in the last four or the finals in the last 10 to 15 years,” he claimed.

Ghana has lost twice to Ivory Coast on penalties in 1992 and 2015 in the finals and was also beaten 1-0 by Egypt in Angola 2010.

“I think we have been unlucky and we have to keep working hard and one day we will get there,” he added.

Ghana sits in Group C of the competition alongside Morocco, Gabon and the Comoros Island.

The Black Stars will open their AFCON campaign in an early blockbuster battle with the Atlas Lions of Morocco, today at 4:00 pm.

