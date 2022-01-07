A former Ghana Football Association [GFA] president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has called for support for the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The Stars, who are four times African champions, will be heading to the tournament with the aim of winning its fifth continental title in Cameroon.

The Black Stars will kickstart the tournament against giants Morocco on Monday, January 10 before taking on Gabon and Comoros in the other Group C matches.

Mr Nyantakyi has called on Ghanaians to stay united as the team fights to win the trophy in Yaounde.

Former Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi

“This is my country and everybody knows that and this is Black Stars,” the former CAF 1st vice president told Accra based Onua FM.

“When the Black Stars are playing, everybody supports the team and that is what I am also going to do.

“Let us all unite and support the team because when the team performs everybody will say Ghana and not one person’s name.

“This is not the time to be saying stuff that divides the country. Let us all stay united and support the team,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will head to Cameroon from their camping base in Doha.