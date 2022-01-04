US-based singer, Ari Lennox, has professed her love for Ghana after experiencing the country during her latest tour.

As part of the ‘Beyond the Return’ agenda and a road to discovering her roots, Ari was in the country to perform at Afrochella during the ‘detty’ December period.

The singer who is signed unto Grammy award winner, J. Cole’s record label, was treated to a soothing tour of Elmina where she discovered she has ancestral roots in Ghana.

She said the feeling of melancholy swept through her body as she walked through caves at the castle.

She tweeted, saying the “May those who return find their roots” written on a tombstone makes her cry every time.

The Bussit trailblazer was also ushered into some beautiful locations in Ghana where she had a great time.

As a result of those experiences, Ari Lennox has declared Ghana the most beautiful country in the world.

She tweeted that the country gave her healing she never thought she needed, adding that her experience has prepared her for a family and life afresh.

The singer has also expressed interest in buying a property to enable her to visit every now and then.

Ari is one of the many foreign celebrities who have fallen in love with Ghana following the ‘Year of Return’ initiative.

A-listed personalities including Ed Sheeran, Akon, Boris Kodjoe, Idris Elba, Steve Harvey, comedian Michael Blackson have publicly expressed their love for Ghana and its culture.

While many have roots in Ghana, the majority fell in love after visitation or referencing.