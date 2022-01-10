Controversial celebrities Shatta Wale and Akuapem Poloo have linked up again after both of them had their fair share of jail time in 2021 for unrelated charges.

Shatta paid his longtime friend, Poloo, a visit at her home and gifted her a bundle of cash for her son’s upkeep.

Akuapem Poloo who was beside herself with joy that the superstar has found her worthy enough to pay her a visit was captured screaming her lungs out as she jumped around.

To thank Shatta for the GHS 500 gifted to her son, she planted kisses on his lips and hugged him tightly amid praises.

Netizens have however cautioned her to prevent bodily contact with other celebs, in a time when the coronavirus pandemic is at its peak.

Others also drew her attention to the presence of her son, considering the fact that she was sentenced for similar action in his presence.

Watch video below for more:

