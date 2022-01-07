January 2, 2022 will forever be embedded in the mind of popular Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty as it was the day he was involved in a ghastly accident that almost claimed his life.

Duncan Mighty, four days after surviving the accident, has given details and shared photo and video evidence to prove its severity.

In an Instagram post he made, he revealed that his vehicle plunged into a river after a trailer on high speed failed to brake and knocked his car off the road.

Duncan Mighty narrated that it took the efforts of some rescuers to pull him out of the water.

He said he had no idea what went on thereafter as the trauma had knocked him off, only to wake up in a hospital the next day.

In the photo and video he shared, he is seen on a hospital bed with medical officers making efforts to resuscitate him.

The video has got people thanking God on his behalf and wishing him a speedy recovery.

