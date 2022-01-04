Nigerian songstress, Teni, has broken silence on reports that gunmen attempted to abduct her while she was performing on stage.

Fans were particularly concerned for her wellbeing when it was reported that men clad in all black disrupted her performance and ordered her to exit with them.

In videos shared, gunshots were heard in the background with patrons fleeing for their lives.

Finally finding her voice, Teni clarified that indeed there was chaos and stampede but it was caused by a fight backstage and not a kidnap attempt.

She said the incident happened so fast that all she could see were bottles flying through alongside gunshots.

Teni was however protected by her bodyguards.

She updated that she, together with all members of her team, is fine and back home.

“Could have been a different story but I’m grateful to God,” she wrote along with posts of gratitude to all who checked up on her.