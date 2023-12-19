Omoba De Jumbo Beats, a popular Juju artiste has been abducted alongside his band members.

They were attacked and abducted while returning from an event on Sunday, December 17.

Another musician, Adeyinka Adeboye, also known as Boyebest, disclosed this on Instagram.



“A whole full band members kidnapped, Naija is f**k up I swear my prayers are with you guys. You all would come out alive.”

They were travelling to Kogi State from Abuja for a performance when they met their kidnappers.

According to Boyebest, the kidnappers are demanding N10 million ransom each to release them.

He wrote: “May God in His Infinite mercy bring you guys back home in peace in Jesus Name. GOD pls bring these your children back home. This is so so scary. God have mercy”.



@omobadejumbobeats and his band men were kidnapped on their way to Kogi from Abuja for performance yesterday, please we need help as the kidnappers are demanding #10m ransom on each person.”