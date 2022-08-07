Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke, who was abducted alongside her colleague, Clemson Agbogidi, has narrated her ordeal while in captivity.

In a video that is currently in circulation, Madam Okereke, who spent seven days in captivity, said she was denied food or water throughout her stay.

She also indicated that she and her colleague could not even sleep for good one week out of fear.

This, she said, has given her high blood pressure.

However, she is thankful for the experience as she says it has taught her that she has loved ones ready to risk it all for her.

“I didn’t know I have people and I have friends, good colleagues, people that care for me, people that can pray for me and stand on my behalf.”

Madam Okereke thanked her colleagues, fans, security agencies, and other stakeholders who contributed to their release.

She is currently safe after reuniting with her family.

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Agbogidi were abducted while returning from a film set.

The abductors demanded an enormous ransom of $100,000 which was negotiated to N1.2 million but they rejected.

In a fate of luck, the abductors released the veteran actors after, they said, the Holy Spirit convinced them to.