An overzealous fan left a P-Square concert in shame after he was pushed off the stage by the twin artistes.

The artistes held their first reunion concert in Malabo, Guinea before an august crowd.

While they were performing their newly-released song, Jaiye, the overzealous fan dashed to the stage to hug the brothers.

Before he could get the moment he so wanted, the artistes joined forces and pushed him off the stage.

The singers continued with their performance like nothing happened as their bouncers finish off the job of making the intruder stay away from them.

Social media has been flooded with mixed opinions from people who fault their action towards the fan.

