Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, created an expensive scene when he arrived at Ada ahead of a concert.

He was part of a tall list of artistes who graced Ada for the Asafotufian music concert at the new ultramodern McDan sports complex.

En-route the venue, he was mobbed by a thick crowd that was pleased to see the superstar on their land.

They hailed him heartedly while causing a gridlock.

To reciprocate his fans’ love, Shatta made money rain for the people of Ada who rushed to gather some cash.

Watch video below: