Veteran actors, Cynthia Okereke, and Clemson Cornel, have been released by kidnappers after days of making an enormous ransom demand.
About a week ago, the two were reported missing and upon investigations, the Nigeria police confirmed their abduction while they were returning from a movie set.
This was confirmed after kidnappers demanded a ransom of $100,000.
However, a meager N1.2 million was raised, which the culprits rejected.
In what is a strange event, the two have been released unharmed.
The Guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims.
Find attached statement below: