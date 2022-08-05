Veteran actors, Cynthia Okereke, and Clemson Cornel, have been released by kidnappers after days of making an enormous ransom demand.

About a week ago, the two were reported missing and upon investigations, the Nigeria police confirmed their abduction while they were returning from a movie set.

This was confirmed after kidnappers demanded a ransom of $100,000.

However, a meager N1.2 million was raised, which the culprits rejected.

In what is a strange event, the two have been released unharmed.

The Guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims.

Find attached statement below: