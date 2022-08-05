The fun has already begun for American-based artiste, Jidenna, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Ghana.

Jidenna arrived on Thursday to a welcome party by some cultural troupes at the Accra Tourists Information Centre.

He managed a few dance moves before exchanging pleasantries with the troupes.

In no time after his arrival, the Bambi hitmaker treated himself to a platter of Ghanaian delicacies, including a ball of banku.

He described the buffet as good food.

The fun was extended into the night, when he went clubbing with some persons believed to be friends.

He enjoyed the moment and choreographed with some party goers.

This is one of the few times Jidenna has been in Ghana.

In 2019, he touched down in the country for the first time to commemorate the Year of Return festivities.

Watch video below: