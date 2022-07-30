MTN Ghana is urging its customers to take advantage of over 6,735 community registration points created to have their biometric data captured and register their SIM cards as the July 31 deadline draws near.

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation announced the mandatory registration of all SIM cards in Ghana.

The registration exercise, which started in October 2021, is scheduled to end on July 31, 2022.

Officials say MTN offices would be opened for business to attend to numerous customers who are yet to register their SIM cards on Saturday and Sunday.

Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Ghana, Shaibu Haruna, says registration agents are in markets, lorry parks and other strategic locations to help customers who need to register their SIM cards.

MTN is also assuring customers that its branches will work this Saturday and Sunday to attend to customers to register their SIM cards and also provide normal customer services.

“We are encouraging all customers to comply with the SIM registration deadline of 31st July 2022. We have expanded our agent network across the country to ensure that every customer with a valid National ID Card can conveniently register.

“Just look out for a registration agent near you and reach out for registration. For customers who are yet to link their Ghana cards to their SIM cards, we encourage you to do so using *404# to make the process smoother for you.”

He also revealed the company has provided a web portal to enable a lot more customers to register their SIM cards with ease aside from numerous physical registration points.

“The MTN SIM registration web portal is a channel that can be used to expedite the registration, especially for customers with multiple SIM cards. We are urging our customers to take advantage of this portal to fast-track their registrations https://simregistrationportal.mtn.com.gh”.

To make it convenient and easy for customers who are yet to register, MTN is dedicating significant resources to the exercise.

MTN is offering 1GB data or 60 minutes of airtime as an incentive for customers to register before the 31st of July deadline.