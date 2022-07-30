Fire has destroyed portions of the Mile 7 Market in Accra.

The incident occurred on the dawn of Saturday, July 20, 2022, with the cause yet to be known.

Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service, however, rushed to the scene.

Fire tenders from Abelemkpe, Headquarters and Legon have been dispatched to the scene to douse the raging fire.

Several property belonging to traders have been lost to the fire.

A video shared on the Facebook page of the Fire Service captured some traders wailing helplessly as the fire destroy their wares.