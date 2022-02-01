Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, says most Ghanaian men don’t know how to say ‘I’m sorry’ to their female companions when they go wrong.

Speaking on Showbiz Now with KMJ on Joy Prime on Tuesday, the singer emphasised the need for men to put all their egos aside and make use of the phrase when it’s necessary.

According to him, “You see, Ghanaian men, Y3nnim s3 nie y3ka sorry (Ghanaian men don’t know how to say Sorry).”

He conceded to being a culprit and urged every man to come to his Valentine concert and use the opportunity to say ‘sorry’ to every woman they have offended in any way.

Kwabena Kwabena is set to host his annual love concert for Valentine at National Theatre on February 12, 2022.

The event promises to be a great night and he says he can’t wait to serenade patrons on the day.

The musician is currently promoting his new single ‘Afraid To Lose You’ and looking forward to release his next album sometime in April, 2022.

MORE: