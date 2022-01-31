Sulley Muntari, a former Ghana midfielder, is on the verge of joining 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak.

The former AC Milan and Liberty Professionals midfield enforcer has agreed a one year deal with the Phobians.

Muntari, who has been club-less since 2020 has been training with the Rainbow club for the past weeks to keep fit.

He was at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to watch Hearts of Oak’s matchday 15 game against King Faisal.

Samuel Boadu, speaking after the game, said Muntari will be a big addition to the squad and will change stuff for the club ahead of the second round of the season.

“Sulley Muntari is a motivator, he is a good guy and I like the way he speaks to the players,” the former Medeama SC gaffer.

“If he joins the team, I think things will change,” he added.

Hearts of Oak pipped King Faisal by a lone goal with Kwadwo Obeng Jnr scoring the only goal.

The Phobians now sit 5th place on the league log with a game at hand against Asante Kotoko.