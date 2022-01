A latest video of son of Boy Dem Shuga; KiDi speaking impeccable English while having a conversation with an unidentified person has set tongues wagging.

Zayne Dwamena was describing to the unseen listener his water-sensitive toy car which he said he bought in two folds.

His cute looks coupled with his accent distracted fans from the innocent lie he was telling.

ALSO SEE

Ghanaians have been left in dismay, especially as the prior video of Zayne did not capture his accent.

Watch video below: