A video of Zayne, the son of Highlife and Afrobeat Act, Dennis Nana Dwamena, famed KiDi, has set social media buzzing.

The young boy has been spotted displaying his musical prowess.

In the video which has warmed many hearts, Zayne was seen playing the keyboard to the amusement of social media users.

To prove his versatility, Zayne sang portions of his dad’s golden boy song.

To many, Zayne has shown he will be able to easily fit into his father’s shoes when he retires from music.

Watch the video below: