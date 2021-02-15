Lynx Entertainment artiste, KiDi, has dropped a rare video of his mother on social media as she displays wild dance moves.

The video was to mark the birthday of his mum, Beatrice Thompson, affectionately called Aunty B on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

In the video, the artiste, born Dennis Nana Dwamena, was spotted in a fan moment with the mum and son, Zane.

They jammed massively to KiDi’s new song, Spiritual which featured Kuami Eugene and Nigerian artiste, Patoranking.

Posting the video, he penned a heartfelt message and described Aunty B as the best mum in the world.

“Happy birthday to the best mum in the ENTIRE UNIVERSE 🔥🔥🔥 love you mama ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote.

His post has welcomed goodwill messages from fans and followers for his mum.

Watch the video below: