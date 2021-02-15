The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, is on a manhunt for Dzifa Gunu to serve him with a court sermon.

Mr Anyidoho dragged Mr Gunu before the High Court over allegations that he [Anyidoho] murdered and used his eight-year-old daughter for ritual purposes.

However, the three attempts made by a bailiff of the court to serve the defendant have not yielded positive results.

Following this, the plaintiff instructed his lawyer, Yaw Awuku Asabera, to file an ex-party motion for substituted service.

He said the laws of Ghana will work and ensure that he avails himself for hearing in the GHC10 million defamation suit he filed against him.

But Mr Anyidoho has not been able to serve Mr Gunu and has now resorted to social media to mount a manhunt.

