A misunderstanding over GHS10 has left one dead and another behind bars at Pakyi No1 in the Amasie West Constituency.

The suspect, identified as Yaw Isaac alias Mystical, is said to have murdered his friend, Pounds Sterling, after losing a bet worth GHS10.

Per eyewitness’ account, the friends were gambling during the Valentine celebration yesterday when Pounds Sterling made a wrong move which cost them their GHS10.

Mystical asked for a refund but Sterling who worked as a taxi-driver, did not agree to the suggestion.

This led to an altercation and the former who people allege is fond of physical abuse, stabbed his friend multiple times till he bled to death.

Eyewitnesses rushed to his aid but he was pronounced dead at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

32-year-old Pounds Sterling has been deposited at the Hospital’s mortuary while district police have apprehended Mystical.