Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Kofi Kinaata, has reacted to Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye‘s marriage offer and endorsement.

The former Minister for Youth and Sports, speaking in an interview on Joy News, expressed his willingness to give his daughter’s hand in marriage to the musician.

Mr Vanderpuye made the revelation when he spoke of his love for the musician and his songs, particularly his behind the scenes song which he described as his favourite.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Takoradi-based rapper and multiple award winner posted an excerpt from the interview.

Posting the video, he expressed appreciation to Mr Vanderpuye for the recognition.

ALSO READ:

About the marriage plans, he noted they will talk about it backstage; a comment which has garnered massive reactions from his followers.

“Thank You, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye (MP for Odododiodoo Constituency). Your daughter no de3 we will talk about it backstage 🤞🏾☺️ #BehindTheScenes,” he wrote.

Watch the video below: