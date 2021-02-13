Member of Parliament (MP) Odododiodoo Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vandepuye, has expressed his willingness to give his daughter’s hand in marriage to Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Kofi Kinaata.

According to the former Minister for Youth and Sports, this is because of his undying love for the artiste.

Mr Vanderpuye disclosed this in an interview on Joy News’ PM Express Personality Profile, Friday when he spoke about his favourite Ghanaian artistes.

As a fleeting music fanatic, he mentioned Shatta Wale was his favourite but became a Bhim fan when Stonebwoy rose up strongly at a point.

However, he concluded the multiple award winner, born Martin King Arthur has been his favourite since October 2020 till date with his behind the scene song his best of all time.

“I am willing to offer my third daughter to Kinaata when he is ready to marry just because of this song which I love so much.

“He has a great lyrical prowess and I just love his Fante too as someone married from that part of the country,” he declared.