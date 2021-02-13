Asante Kotoko have one more chance to enjoy continental football as they prepare for a first leg playoff battle with Algerian side ES Setif in Accra on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors were on course for a group stage appearance in the CAF Champions League but were controversially knocked out by Sudanese side Al Hilal.

Last season, they faced a similar but less controversial predicament. They were knocked out of the CAF Champions League in the first round by Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel.

They dropped into the CAF Confederation Cup as a result but were knocked out by Ivorian side San Pedro in the playoffs.

If they record a victory over the Black Eagles, they will move a step closer to a CAF Confederation Cup group stage appearance for the first time since 2019.

What is the kickoff time?

The match will start at exactly 15:00 GMT.

Current form of both teams

Kotoko

The Porcupine Warriors have lost just one of their last five games in all competitions.

After beating Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 away from home Abdul Gazale’s men suffered a shocking 1-0 home defeat to Aduana Stars.

The Kumasi-based side followed the result with a 0-0 draw with AshantiGold and consecutive victories over Inter Allies and Karela United.

They are currently top of the Ghana Premier League log.

ES Setif

The Black Eagles have also lost just one of their last five matches in all competitions.

After losing 1-0 to MC Alger, ES Setif followed with a 1-0 away win over CS Constantine.

They then recorded consecutive draws with Olympique Medea and CR Belouizdad. The Algerian powerhouses recorded a 4-1 win over MC Oran afterwards.

ES Setif are currently top of the Algerian top flight.

Team news

Kotoko

The hosts do not have any major problems ahead of game.

ES Setif

After going through a PCR test in Ghana, the team has tested negative for COVID-19 and is ready for the clash.

Match facts

• ES Setif have lost just one of their last 10 matches (W7 D2 L1). During that period, they have scored 17 goals and conceded just four.

• ES Setif have lost just one league game this season. They have played 12 games (W8 D3 L1).

• Asante Kotoko have lost two of their last six home matches in the league.

• The Porcupine Warriors have lost three of their last 10 matches (W4 D3 L3). They have scored eight during that period and conceded six.