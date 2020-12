Incumbent Member of Parliament, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has won the Odododiodoo constituency for the third term.

Out of 254 polling stations from a total of 258 polling stations certified by the Electoral Commission, Mr Vanderpuye polled a total of 40,502 seats and his closest contender, Nii Lantey Bannerman polled a total of 34, 289.

Meanwhile, Mr Vanderpuye, who was arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday morning, has been released.