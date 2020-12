Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South, Dr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, is smiling to parliament come January 7 after retaining his seat.

Contesting with New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Bernard Anyaa Brown, Mr Vanderpuije left no room for regrettable mistakes.

His constituency blessed him with votes to see him victorious against Mr Brown.

Prior to his political ambition, Dr Vanderpuije served as Mayor of Accra Metropolitan Assembly for six years – 2009 to 2017.

