The widow of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Mrs Ophelia Mensah Hayford, has sailed her way through the 2020 parliamentary election.

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party in October 2020 confirmed Mrs Hayford’s nomination to replace her husband.

Mrs Hayford retired from the Ghana Police Service following the confirmation after her husband, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, was shot and killed by some armed robbers while on campaign duties.

She polled 36,021 which is 51.93% of the total vote cast against her competitor, James Odziifo Essoun who had 32,438 votes.

ALSO READ:

According to the party, Mrs Hayford, though not a politician, was a grassroots person who is loved by the constituents.