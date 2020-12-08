The Bono East Regional Minister, Kofi Amoakohene, will not be returning to Parliament after losing the Atebubu-Amanten seat to Sanja Nanja.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, who reclaimed the seat, polled 17, 588 votes representing 56.86 percent, while Mr Amoakohene got 13,169 representing 42.53 percent.

The Progressive People’s Party candidate, Hennaa Kwaku Abraham, had 175 votes representing 0.57 percent.

The total valid votes cast was 30,932.

Mr Nanja returns for a second to Parliament after succeeding Emmanuel Owusu-Mainu in the 2012 parliamentary elections also on the ticket of the NDC.

He lost the seat to Mr Amoakohene and the New Patriotic Party after he was banned from visiting the palace of the Omanhene by the Atebubu Traditional Council in 2016.

The Council banned him for insulting the queen mother of the area during interviews on some FM stations in the country.