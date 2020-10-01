Atebubu Traditional Council led by the Paramount Chief, Nana Owusu Acheaw Obrempong II has summoned Atebubu Zongo chief, Sufailu Moro and his council.

His crime, according to reports, is allowing former President Mahama and former National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amantin constituency Sanja Nanja in his palace.

Spokesperson for Atebubu Traditional Council, Nana Boakye Yiadom in an interview on Adom News said Sanja Nanja remain banned by the council thus cannot pay courtesy call on any chief in the area.

The Traditional Council, in April 2016, banned Sanja Nanja, after he allegedly insulted the queen-mother of the town, Nana Afia Donyina, on radio, calling her a drunkard, after she accused him of being behind disturbances in the area.

The ban, Nana Yiadom explained has been in force since 2016 so do not understand why the Zongo chief who is under the traditional council will disregard their order.

“When Mahama got to Atebubu, we warned them not campaign at the Zongo chief’s palace because we saw some flyers in front of the palace. They didn’t listen to us but rather allowed Mahama to visit the palace with Sanja Nanja who has issues with the council,” he stated.

Nana Boakye Yiadom said they see the action of Mr. Mahama and the Zongo chiefs as a disrespect to the council hence the summon.

But spokesperson for the Zongo chief, Issah Zakari maintained that, there did not err by accepting the invitation of the NDC.

He said the NDC had pacified Kyidomhene of Atebubu therefore wondered why they will come out and summon them.

“The NDC went to deliver schnapps to one Kyidomhene even before they came there and so they cannot tell us we disrespected them,” he added.

Issah Zakari said they have a cordial relationship with the Traditional Council and will never disrespect them.