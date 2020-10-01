The minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has indicated the government’s readiness to support the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to resume football safely.

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has given the Ghana FA the clearance to start the 2020/21 football season after six months of no football.

The President gave the clearance with the condition that players and management members of teams undergo mandatory Covid-19 test before the resumption of football.

Commenting on the modalities of the resumption, Mr Asiamah said the government was ready to support the country’s football governing body to return football safely.

“We are ready to support the Ghana Football Association and the clubs because we all miss football,” he said on Adom TV.

“Our health as a country is paramount to President Akufo-Addo.

READ ALSO

“We will help them in the testing of players and the management members to make sure the game returns in it best way,” he added.

Football came to a standstill in mid-March following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The entire football season was truncated on June 30.

25 per cent spectators are allowed to watch matches from the various stadia ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, government will foot the bills for the testing of players before the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season start.

The new season will kick off on November 13, 2020.