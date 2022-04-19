Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Ophelia Hayford, has been installed as the Development queen mother of Towoboase in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District.

This was in a colourful ceremony over the weekend.

It was the chiefs, elders and people of Towoboase’s way of appreciating the MP for some developmental projects in the community.

It was also in recognition of her excellent working relationship with the leaders of the community after succeeding her slain husband, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Persons, believed to be Highway robbers, shot Kwansa Hayford in the early hours of October 9, 2020, on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim road on his way from a campaign trip.

Following the murder, Mrs Hayford, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), resigned from the Police Service, to succeed her late husband.