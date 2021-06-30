It has emerged that some three persons have been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each in connection with the robbery and murder of late Mfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

They were said to have been sentenced on June 18, 2021.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) boss, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, disclosed this at a press briefing on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

This was to highlight the measures the Police Service has implemented to build a strong security system in the country, including updates on major crimes in the country.

COP Ken Yeboah, in his briefing, named the suspect as Omar Sando, Jibu Ali, and Sando Ali, all believed to be of Fulani descent.

He explained that they were arrested on May 11, 2021, in connection with a highway robbery on the Jacobu-Obuasi road in the Ashanti region.

“The suspects were arrested after they engaged the police in a shoot-out which led to the death of one Mohammed, during a highway robbery,” he said.

According to him, they were convicted and charged after they confessed to having a hand in the MP’s murder with the deceased [Mohammed] being the leader of the gang.

“All the convicts are to be arraigned before the court in respect of the robbery and murder of the late Ekow Quansah Hayford. It means that we are now going to charge them and try them for the murder of the MP,” the CID boss stated.

He noted that the suspects are four out of six persons wanted.

The legislator was shot and killed after his car was attacked on the Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road in the Central Region.

Eyewitnesses say the suspected armed robbers, numbering about six, shot at the MP’s vehicle when his driver attempted to drive through the robbery operation.

After the car stopped, the driver was shot by the armed robbers to deter others who might try to escape.

The MP is alleged to have confirmed his identity to the robbers when asked who the MP of the constituency was.

He was then shot twice, resulting in his death.