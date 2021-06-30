Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has been named coach of the month for May after leading the club to a perfect May.

Hearts of Oak won five Premier League games and lost one, scoring eight and conceding two, a run of form that saw the Phobians jump from fifth to first in the Premier League table.

Boadu beat off competition from Mariano Barreto, Prosper Narteh-Ogum and Yaw Preko.

The former Ghapoha and Berekum Arsenal player walks home with a 43-inch NASCO Television set, a NASCO Men’s grooming set and a personalised trophy from electronic partner NASCO electronics.