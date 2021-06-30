Peruzzi, crew member of Nigerian artiste Davido, has opened up on the demise of one of their colleagues who was the singer’s aide.

Tuesday night, news broke out of the passing of music executive Obama DMW, who was believed to be hale and hearty the whole morning.

Obama DMW passed away in a hospital in Lekki after walking in on his feet with complaints of having breathing difficulties.

According to Peruzzi, DMW and the entire crew had lunch together, as part of final rituals to see Davido off in his private jet.

In a conversation Perruzi had with a label mate on Whatsapp, he said after the meal, everyone retired to bed, only to wake up later to discover Obama DMW in pain.

In the chat, Peruzzi, also known as Huncho, wrote:

I was with him this morning. He was eating rice in the studio cus we all gathered there to spend time with David before he left. Obama left me there at past 2:am and I left there by past 3.

Woke up and he was complaining of breathing difficulties. His arteries stopped pumping and he couldn’t breathe again. He walked into the hospital by himself!

Peruzzi said the doctors suspect Obama DMW’s death might be a case of either lung failure or heart attack.

He added that he is done with smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol as he feels that they may have contributed to Obama’s death.