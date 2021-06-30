The Takoradi Technical University has suspended 65 students for one academic year effective the second semester of the 2021/2021 academic year.

According to the university, the students were found guilty of various examination malpractices frowned upon by the school.

The affected students comprise 51 males and 14 females.

The hardest-hit department was the HND Mechanical which had 17 students followed by HND Electrical with seven.

Others were welding, construction, accounting, among others which had between five to one student.

A notice, which contained the names and Index numbers of the students, said the decision was arrived at after the disciplinary board exhausted disciplinary processes.

Check out the names of affected persons below: