“I have been able to fit into his shoes but one thing I haven’t been able to do is his special fasting on Thursday,” says widow of late Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford.

According to Ophelia Hayford, who is currently the MP for Nfantseman, fasting on Thursdays was a special ritual her husband didn’t joke with while he was alive.

Mr Hayford was shot by suspected highway robbers in the early hours of October 9, 2020, on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road as he was returning from a campaign trip.

He was reportedly rushed to the emergency ward of Saltpond Municipal Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate in the Mfantseman Constituency for the 2020 election until his untimely death.

Sharing memories of him a year after his murder on Adom TV’s Badwam show, Madam Hayford revealed her husband even fasted on the day of his death.

As a couple who were in constant touch while her husband was on his campaign, she revealed the deceased broke the fast around 6:00 pm and was murdered at 12 midnight, a sad day she says will be hard to forget.

She said the circumstances leading to her husband’s death have left her an important question for God should she find herself in heaven.

“My husband told me he was coming home and I was sure about that but in order to clear my mind when I meet God, I will ask Him about the ‘home’ my husband was referring to. Was it our home at Kasoa or home in heaven?” she questioned.

