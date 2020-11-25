The late Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, will be buried at Mankessim in the Central Region on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

The late Hayford was shot dead by unknown assailants while returning from a campaign tour on the Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road in the Central Region at about 1:am on Friday, October 9, 2020.

His wife, Ophelia Hayford in tears

According to the programme released by the family, a night of hymns and tributes will be held in honour of the late MP at the Ebenezer Methodist Church, Mankessim on Friday November 27, 2020.

The body will be laid in state for the burial service at the School Kessim (Astro Turf) park before being conveyed to the Mankessim cemetary for interment.

Finally, a thanksgiving service will be organised at the Ebenezer Methodist Church, Mankessim on Sunday morning November 29, 2020, to climax the funeral.