The queen mother of Asuboni No.3, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly of Eastern Region, Nana Tenewaah Safoa II, could not hold her tears during the commissioning of the electrification project in the area.

The community, after 500 years, has finally benefited from the national grid.

A ceremony held yesterday at the Palace witnessed a remarkable atmosphere where the entire community expressed appreciation to the government for making history in the area.

Addressing a gathering on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Nana Tenewaah Safoa II, recounting the memories of challenges they’ve been through, expressed appreciation to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Middle Belt Development Authority, Joyce Opoku Boateng, for her immense contribution towards the development.

According to the queen mother, she had the opportunity to meet her during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries; and put before her one major challenge confronting the community, thus lack of electricity.

Queen mother of Asuboni NO. 3 Nana Tenewaah Safoa II

Lawyer Joyce Opoku Boateng did not hesitate and pushed so hard to ensure she fulfils her promise and today we are experiencing this massive development, she said.

The queen mother also used the opportunity to appeal to the government to assist them with road networks, health centre, schools and also help develop the waterfall in the area.

Asuboni Waterfall is one of the most beautiful tourist sites at Kwahu in the Eastern Region which attracts visitors who troop to experience the unique atmosphere.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kwahu West, Yaw Owusu Addo, told Agoo News this will create a small-scale business enterprise as Asuboni No.3 is on the verge of development.

On her part, lawyer Boateng said, “when I met the ECG, I realised Asuboni No.3 was not included so far as the selected communities on the National Grid are concerned. So what I did was that I immediately contacted the Deputy Energy Minister Hon Owireku Aidoo.

“He did not disappoint me at all and today we are seeing this development. I promised Nanahemaa that, I will do whatever I can to make sure Asuboni No.3 benefits from the National Grid but let’s give thanks to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for always listening to the cry of the people.

“In order to develop our community, we must give Nana Addo four more years and vote for the parliamentary candidate Joseph Frempong to move our community and the nation forward,” she said.

Some children, who spoke to Agoo FM, were excited over the electrification project adding we’ve been through mess for the past years but from now on, we are going to learn so hard and one day a president will come from Asuboni No.3’.

The NPP parliamentary candidate for Nkawkaw Constituency, Joseph Frempong, said he will do his best to support education in the area.

He assured he will address other challenges confronting residents at Asuboni No.3 and the entire Nkawkaw Constituency from 2021 if voted into office.