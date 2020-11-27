The Mfantseman constituency has been wrapped in red and black ahead of the final funeral rites of its murdered Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford on Saturday.

Today, Friday, November 27, 2020, has been dubbed ‘Mfantseman goes red’ set aside as a night of hymns and tributes in honour of the late MP at the Ebenezer Methodist Church, Mankessim.

Reports indicate the body will be paraded through the principal streets of the Mfantseman Constituency – Yamoransa, Saltpond, Anomabo, Abeadze Dominase, Baifikrom, Mankessim and Kyeakor.

The late MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

It will finally stop at the Abeadze Nkusukum-Duadze road where the incident happened, to perform some rituals before being conveyed to School Kessim (AstroTurf) park where the body will be laid in state.

It will later be conveyed to the Mankessim cemetery for interment.

Finally, a thanksgiving service will be organised at the Ebenezer Methodist Church, Mankessim on Sunday morning November 29, 2020, to climax the funeral.

The late Hayford was shot dead by unknown assailants while returning from a campaign tour on the Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road in the Central Region at about 1:am on Friday, October 9, 2020.