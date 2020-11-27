Those who boast in the Lord shall never end in shame – The Multimedia Group is living proof of God’s goodness.

From our small beginnings in 1995 till date, we have experienced Christ @ work in our lives, our careers, our relationships, and our businesses.

God has done exceedingly, abundantly, far above what we ever imagined and our desire is for you to taste this awesome God and enjoy His goodness over your lives.

MORE:

We share our testimony in this music video originally performed by Kari Kobe to encourage and assure you and your loved ones that this same God will do even much more for you because He delights in every detail of your lives.

Psalm 37:23-25 to our audiences in Ghana and across the globe – to our valued clients, partners, and destiny-helpers – to the Multimedia Community, past and present, God bless you!

May your joy be always full. May the extravagant fragrance of the Love of God abide always with you, in Jesus’ name.

The JOY of the Lord is our strength – Nehemiah 8:10.