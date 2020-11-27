The Multimedia Group is still celebrating its silver jubilee anniversary and as part of the events lined up, the Multimedia Choir held a live in-studio worship session.

The one-hour programme saw the choir bring heaven down on earth as they gave thanks to God.

Earlier, staff of The Multimedia Group Limited had launched the celebration of their 25-year milestone by outdooring a new company cloth.

READ ALSO:

The conglomerate is celebrating the anniversary under the theme: ‘Grateful Hearts.’

The worship session was aired on all the Multimedia Group’s platforms and also streamed on social media.