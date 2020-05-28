Former Adom FM firebrand presenter, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has recounted how his former employer, the Multimedia Group Limited supported him.

The controversial journalist, who officially said goodbye to the station on Wednesday, said he will always be grateful to the Multimedia Group.

According to him, it would be very ungrateful to say hurtful things about the company because he was a nobody when he came to Accra to work with the company.

Captain Smart said ownership supported and even ensured that he got a land to build a house in Accra.

READ ALSO:

Management bid the experienced presenter farewell and expressed gratitude to him for his impactful service.

Watch video above for more: