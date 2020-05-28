Former host of Adom 106.3 FM‘s flagship morning show Dwaso Nsem, Captain Smart, has lauded the management of the Multimedia Group Limited for showing him love and support whenever he was sued.

The anti-corruption segment, Fabewoso, of the morning show drove the ace broadcaster to the law court due to a number of suits that were directed at him for exposing corruption in the country.

But in all these, he said he was grateful for how management supported him through the storm.

Fabewoso was a hot one. You don’t joke with it because things could escalate. The company really tried and I have to thank the managers for that, he said during his official send-off party in the studios of Adom FM and live on Facebook.