An amused mother has taken to social media to share a hilarious letter she received from her son.

Contained in the eight-year-old’s letter was a complaint about his bedtime as he believes he was old enough to go to sleep a little later.

Twitter user alexjellicoe shared a photo of the letter along with the caption: “I just received a letter of complaint from my eight-year-old son.”

The young boy who signed off the letter as Max, explained that he searched the internet and found out that eight-year-olds can stay up longer.

He suggested his bedtime be moved to 9pm.

The adorable letter amused many social media users who couldn’t help but take Max’s side.

