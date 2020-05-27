Adom 106.3 FM’s firebrand presenter, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly called Captain Smart, has officially bid farewell to the station and the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL).

Manaement of Adom 106.3 FM presents Captain with cake

The controversial journalist worked with the media giant for the past seven (7) years as host of Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show.

Leadership of the company, in bidding him farewell, thanked him for the hard work he had rendered to the company and also for how impactful he had been in the media space.

Captain Smart

Captain Smart officially signing off the Dwaso Nsem show on Wednesday, had these last words to say to his cherished listeners:

God watch over you and protect you from all troubles, until we meet again and remember that no matter what, God will not forsake nor put Ghana to shame. My name is Captain smart, God bless you all for listening to me for seven solid years, bye bye.