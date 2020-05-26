Ghanaian socialite and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, has proven that he is one of the most beautiful ladies in the country. Sandra has set the internet on fire with her body as a video of her has popped up online.

In the video, Sandra is seen in swimwear and one could clearly see her huge backside.

From the video, Sandra is captured with her friends as she hosts them to what seemed like a house party.

The video, which has taken over the internet, has drawn massive reactions from social media users:

@boamah345 commented: “Lawyer paaaa n u are doing this.”

@milly_kasa: “The moment you see the shape aahh,, you see say la posh la fake makaamaka.” @akosau_pothacourt:

“Where are we taken the world to ….no where, we will all die and leave it behind.” @kosuarhoda_24: “for the people saying she can’t wear this because she’s a lawyer do you people go to the beach or swim ‍♀️ in suit and tie ana??.”

@boilondon_laala: “So why was she denying of doing BBL, look at her legs.”

Watch the video below published by yen.com: