Former employee of Multimedia Group’s Adom brands, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, has recounted how, through the company, his life improved tremendously over the years.

According to the firebrand presenter, popularly known as Captain Smart, he can never be ungrateful to the company in any way.

““Before living Kumasi to Accra, I had no place of abode but through the company, I was able to acquire a land at Tantra Hill,” he recounted.

He said this on Dwaso Nsem show on Wednesday during his send off ceremony to part ways with the company. The event was attended by the leadership of the Group.

