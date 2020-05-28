Singer eShun says she is no longer scared to let the cat out of the bag and has disclosed how her ex-manager and fiancé, Mr Stephen Mensah abused and cheated her in their intimate relationship.

One of her revelations that has surprised many of her fans is the allegation that all of the funds she received from her online streams and performances from shows went directly into her ex-manager, Stephen Mensah’s bank account.

I took it as he is the head of the house so I gave him everything. I didn’t think it was an issue because it wasn’t a working relationship

It was an intimate relationship hoping to lead to something better. I didn’t have any problem with him taking my money, she told blogger Zionfelix.

According to eShun, she opted out of the relationship because her ex-lover allegedly tortured and abused her emotionally.

MORE:

She added that there were instances where he allegedly used pastors to deceive her to stay in his life because she no longer wanted to continue the relationship with him.

The singer, narrating how it all happened, said Mr Mensah wanted her to move in with him but she wasn’t willing because they had not tied the knot officially.

Today I am breaking free from all the chains you put on me… I will wear them as ornaments. Silence is golden until it’s NOT. Enough is Enough. – eShun posted on her Instagram.

The ‘Someone Loves Me’ hitmaker added that, she had to open up about the whole saga to push women who are suffering like her to come out of abusive relationships.

After a year and over I realised I couldn’t stay. He wanted me to leave with him in his house. He was in Cape and I was in Accra. I loved him so I moved in with him.

But I slept in hotels so I pressured him to look for a place for me and the first argument was that he was fed up and wanted me to stay with him so we know if we are more compatible but I said no because its not the way things are done.

A man that is able to make you go hungry because he hasn’t married you and wants you to live with him? She queried.