The ex-manager and fiance of singer eShun has come out to address series of allegations that have been labelled against him by the artiste.

According to Stephen Mensah, he asked the female singer to pay him as a manager before giving out her social media accounts because there were his personal property and he was also in debt.

Explaining himself, Mr Mensah said he created a new account prior to meeting eShun, hence as an artiste manager when eShun made it clear that she wanted out in May 2019, he asked her to share some costs with her.

Additionally, Mr Mensah said he paid $200 dollars monthly to manage her social media accounts, hence it was only apt that the ‘Akyea’ hitmaker paid some money to release everything for her including her digital streams channel.

After parting ways, she wanted to have access to her social media accounts. I told her she is aware that I owe some people and I asked her if she would be able to share the costs with me.

So we had a meeting in the presence of my director. The next thing was that GHAMRO emailed me saying eShun has reported me so we had a meeting scheduled up.

So I met the GHAMRO executives and her road manager, BKay. In the meeting, I explained the issue saying its my product. If you work at a company and you leave, the company can tell you to pay something and carry or you leave it behind.

The conclusion was that I should send the cost that I think she can pay so she could carry her social media and digital stream platforms so I sent the bill and she said she is not interested and I should delete all her account.

She later told me to delete everything in January 2020. She sent me a message to delete and I complied. It was work. I was spending almost 200 dollars every month. And I am currently in debt. And it’s not only me.. it’s myself and my team members.

I wanted to let it go, but I felt I could change the username and use it to promote another brand. I agree that it might incur haters. And I have taken the due measures to make sure that doesn’t happen, Mr Mensah told Andy Dosty.