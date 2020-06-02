The former manager of singer eShun says he is transferring her old Instagram account to his new signee, Naana Blu.

Stephen Mensah said he created that page and all other social media handles and invested his money to grow the followers for eShun.

According to him, eShun would only get that page back if she pays GH¢120,000 for it.

Speaking to George Quaye on Showbiz A-Z, Mr Mensah said eShun has not shown any interest in retrieving the accounts.

He disclosed that he has, therefore, contacted Instagram to change the account holder to Naana Blu.

MORE:

Sultry singer Naana Blu went viral last year with her cover of Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Things Falls Apart’.

Prior to the change, the manager has already posted Naana Blu’s content on the page after clearing eShun’s.

“Maybe on hindsight I should have waited till the change had been effected. Even with that I would talk to the teams and discuss,” he said.